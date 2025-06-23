The counting of votes for Assembly bye-elections in five constituencies across four states was underway on Monday. The polling took place on June 19 .

In Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Italia won the Visavadar seat by a margin of more than 17,500 votes. Italia defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kirit Patel.

The seat had fallen vacant after AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani joined the state’s ruling BJP.

In the state’s Kadi constituency, the BJP’s Rajendrakumar Chavda defeated Congress candidate Rameshbhai Chavda by more than 39,450 votes.

The bye-poll in Kadi was necessitated following the death of BJP MLA Karshan Solanki.

In Kerala’s Nilambur constituency, the Congress’ Aryadan Shoukath defeated the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s M Swaraj by 11,077 votes.

The bye-poll was held after CPI(M)-backed Independent legislator PV Anvar resigned.

In Punjab’s Ludhiana West constituency, the ruling AAP’s Sanjeev Arora won against the Congress’ Bharat Bhushan Ashu by more than 10,600 votes.

The bye-election was held after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

In West Bengal’s Kaliganj seat, the Trinamool Congress’ Alifa Ahmed defeated the BJP’s Ashish Ghosh by more than 50,000 votes. The election was held following the death of Trinamool Congress leader Nasiruddin Ahmed.