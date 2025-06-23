The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has announced the results of the Mahila Paryavekshak Recruitment Test 2024 (Sanchalnalay Mahila evam Bal vikas M.P. Bhopal). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The exam was conducted in March 2025. The board aims to fill 660 vacancies.

Steps to download Mahila Paryavekshak result 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Mahila Paryavekshak result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Mahila Paryavekshak result 2024.

Meanwhile, the board has released the PNST, GNMTST admit card 2025. The exams will be held on June 24, 2025, in two shifts from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. These entrance exams are being conducted for admissions to B.Sc . Nursing (4-year) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses (3-year) across various institutes in Madhya Pradesh.

Direct link to PNST, GNMTST admit card 2025.