The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for the post of Assistant Professor (Speciality) in various departments of State Medical Colleges and Hospitals. The recruitment is being conducted under Advertisement Nos. 04/2025 to 28/2025, and candidates can now apply online at the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in from June 19 to June 30, 2025.

This extension applies to specific departments where fewer or no applications were received earlier. Some of these include Anatomy, Biochemistry, FMT, Psychiatry, Radiology, Geriatrics, Sports Medicine, and Emergency Medicine, among others mentioned in the official notification. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1711 vacancies.

Steps to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2025

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab on the homepage Select the relevant advertisement for Assistant Professor posts Register and log in to complete the application form Pay the application fee, and submit the form Download and print a copy for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2025.

Application Fee

SC/ST/Women/PwD candidates of Bihar - Rs 25

Other categories - Rs 100