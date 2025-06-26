The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the final selection list for the Subordinate Allied Services (Main) Examination-2023 on June 24, 2025. The list of shortlisted candidates is available on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The result is based on candidates’ performance in the mains exam and subsequent document verification. A total of 64 candidates have been selected for appointments in four different departments across the state.

The recruitment process was carried out for various posts based on candidate merit and post-wise preferences. The Main Examination was conducted from March 7 to March 9, 2025, while the Preliminary exam was held on September 8, 2024.

Direct link to HPPSC Subordinate Allied Services (Main) Examination 2023 result.