The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) schedule for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts 2024 under CEN 01/2024 (Pay Level 2). As per the notification, the test will be conducted on July 15, 2025. Applicants can download their exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

The admit card will be released four days before the exam date i.e., July 11, 2025.

“Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notice.

The board initially notified 5696 vacancies, which was later increased to 18799 vacancies.