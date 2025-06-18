The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer keys, question papers, and recorded responses for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam, held between May 13 to June 4, 2025, can now access the answer key and submit objections, if any, through the official website cuet.nta.nic.in .

As per the official notification, this year, the exam saw participation from 13,54,699 registered candidates, making it one of the largest undergraduate entrance tests in the country.

Steps to download CUET UG answer key 2025

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the link for Answer Key, available on the homepage Login, and view the answer key Raise objections, pay the fee, and submit

Direct link to the login window.

Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key from June 17 to June 20, 2025 (till 11 pm). To raise objections, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.