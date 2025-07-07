The Bihar Vidhan Sabha has released the hall tickets for the Security Guard under Advt No 01/2023. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 13 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 1 mark each.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 69 vacancies. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Security Guard admit card 2025

Visit the official website vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Security Guard admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Security Guard admit card 2025.