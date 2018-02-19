The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the preliminary exam of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2018, held on January 7, 2018. The results have been published on the official UPSC website. The Commission aims to fill approximately 588 engineering vacancies for various engineering posts across several departments of the central government.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam and who have been declared qualified will have to appear for the main Engineering Services exam, which is to be held on July 1, 2018. Candidates can download their e-admit card for the main exam from the UPSC website around three weeks before the date of the exam.

According to the UPSC, the marks and cut-off marks for the preliminary exam will be declared only after the entire process of Engineering Service Examination 2018 has been completed – that is, after the final result of the Engineering Service Examination 2018 has been declared. Apart from the main exam, this process also includes an interview round for candidates clearing the main exam.

To check whether you have cleared the preliminary exam, visit the Facilitation Counter at the UPSC campus on working days between 10am and 5pm. Alternatively, you can check the official UPSC website for the results.

How to check results online