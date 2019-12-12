The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit cards for its 2020 Engineering Services preliminary examination on December 11th. All candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download their preliminary exam admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The Commission is scheduled to conduct the 2020 Engineering Services preliminary exam on January 5th, 2020 at 42 cities throughout the country. The UPSC will conduct the Engineering Services 2020 exam in two sessions. The morning session will start at 9.00 am and the afternoon session will start at 2.00 pm.

Here is the direct link to download the UPSC Engineering Services 2020 Prelim exam admit card.

Candidates are expected to reach the venue at least half an hour before the scheduled exam time. Also, candidates are advised to carry photo identity proof along with their printed out e-admit cards. Candidates are not to bring any valuable items to the exam.

UPSC will conduct 2020 Engineering Services recruitment drive for approximately 495 vacancies for Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering for various central government departments.

The notification for the Engineer Services exam 2020 was released on September 25th, 2019 and the application process went on until October 15th, 2019. The Preliminary exam will involve two papers, one for 200 marks and one for 300 marks testing candidates on General Studies and Engineering Aptitude, and then one paper for specialty subject.

Candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will appear for the Main exam, which will have two papers testing candidates on Engineering specialty 600 marks. The third stage of selection process will be a personality test.

How to download UPSC 2020 Engineering Services Prelim admit card