The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result of Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2017 Main examination. The examination was held in the month of December 2017 followed by a personality test in February 2018 and aimed to fill 110 vacancies. Recommendations under each category included -

General category - 46

OBC - 40

Scheduled Castes - 16

Scheduled Tribes - 8

There are nine candidates in the list of provisional recommendations.

Check Results

Visit UPSC official website (upsc.gov.in) Click on ‘Final Result: Indian Forest Service (Main Examination 2017), in the ‘What’s New’ section Click on the link under ‘Document’s’ column, to download the list of selected candidates

UPSC is expected to publish the marks of the candidates within 15 days from the date of the publication of results.