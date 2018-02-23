The pre-exam training call letter for State Bank of India’s (SBI) 2018 Junior Associate (Clerk) Recruitment will be released on February 25. Training is for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, as well as for ex-servicemen and religious minorities who opted for training at the time of registration.

Candidates must log on to SBI recruitment website and click on the relevant recruitment drive to download the call letter when it is available. The exam is scheduled to be held in the month of March or April and the admit cards for the preliminary exams will be issued on March 1. This year the recruitment aims to fill 8,301 posts.

The exam will be conducted in two stages. Candidates who clear the preliminary stage will have to appear for the main exam, which is scheduled for May 12, 2018.