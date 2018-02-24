Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued a notification of recruitment for the posts of Assistant Director Safety in the field of chemical, electrical and mechanical engineering in the Ministry of Labour and Employment and Tibetan translator for the Ministry of Defence.

The closing date for submission of application is 15th March 2018 and the submitted application will be available for printing till 16th March 2018.

The Engineering vacancies (five) require two-year experience apart from relevant graduate degree. All the vacancies are for the post of Assistant Director Safety, three for mechanical and one each for electrical and chemical.

Vacancy for the Tibetan translator is suitable for differently-abled person. The desired qualification for the post is bachelor degree in foreign language (Tibetan) with English as a compulsory subject or bachelor degree with English as a compulsory/elective subject with diploma in foreign language (Tibetan).

To get more details about the vacancies, visit the UPSC website and on the ‘What’s New’ section by clicking on the link ‘Advertisement No. 04 – 2018’.