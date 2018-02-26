The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued a notification on February 24, 2018 that it is going to conduct a re-examination for Paper 1 (Quantitative Ability) on March 9 for the Tier II Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam.

The commission stated in its notification that on the original date for the paper (February 21, 2018), students faced delays in examination due to technical reasons that caused incomplete downloading of the data, which resulted in the examination getting delayed.

The Commission reached the decision to conduct a re-exam after a detailed discussion with all nine regional and subregional SSC offices.

The Commission will now conduct the re-examination on March 9 at 10:30 AM. It also clarified that only students who appeared for the examination conducted on February 21 will be allowed to reappear. Candidates who missed the exam will not be eligible for the re-examination.

SSC has not yet release details of examination centres for the re-exam, and the same will be uploaded on respective regional websites at a later date.

Additionally, the Commission clarified that for the Patna Cyber City centre, re-examination of both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be conducted.