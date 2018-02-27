Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 admit cards for Northern region which covers Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. Candidates from this region can download their admit cards from the regional SSC website.

CHSL exams are scheduled region wise from 4th March till 26th March. The commission has already issued admit cards for Southern, Eastern, and Central regions.The exam aims to fill 3259 vacancies.

CHSL Tier 1 exam is computer based and candidates clearing this level will be called for Tier II exam scheduled for July 8, 2018.

To download the Admit card

Log on to the official SSC website (ssc.nic.in) Click on the ‘Admit card’ menu from the navigation Click on the relevant region URL (Northern Region) Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ on the right panel and enter the necessary details like Name/Roll Number/Registration ID and Date of Birth Your admit card will be available for print.

Candidates should be cautious while trying to download the admit card. Multiple attempts to download may cause cancellation of the application.