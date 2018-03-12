As reported by Times of India, Supreme Court asked the Centre to respond to a plea seeking a probe into the alleged leak of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II Exam 2017 conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The court has fixed March 19th as the date of the hearing.

The CGL 2017 exam has been marred by delays, re-exams, and technical glitches. Candidates have been protesting since February 21st outside the SSC office alleging that the paper has been leaked on social media and had demanded a CBI inquiry.

The Commission, which had dismissed these protests as being ‘instigated by coaching institutes’, relented to the demand and recommended an inquiry on March 5, 2018 and the Centre ordered a CBI probe on the very same day.

The students continued to protest despite the order of inquiry and repeated appeals from union ministers, which led to the detention of seven candidates in Jaipur last week.