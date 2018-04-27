Made in India: BARC develops cheaper, lightweight bulletproof jackets, named Bhabha Kavach

Scientists at the Bhabha Atomic Reseach Centre (BARC) have developed bulletproof jackets that are not only cheaper, but also much lighter than current standards.

The next generation bulletproof jacket is named Bhabha Kavach.

The jacket was designed in response to a request from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It will be used for the Indian armed forces.

Indu Malhotra is first woman lawyer to be sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Indu Malhotra was sworn in as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.She becomes the first woman to make it to the SC from the Bar. (Other women judges made it to the Sc from high courts.)

She is only the 7th woman SC judge since independence.

This is only the third occasion when there are 2 sitting women judges at the same time.

India falls two places to 138th in World Press Freedom Index 2018

According to the 2018 World’s Press Freedom Index, India ranks 138th out of 180 countries.India’s rank has dropped by 2 places since 2017.

The annual report attributes the fall to physical violence against journalists.

Norway topped the list for the second year in a row.

In last place (180th) is North Korea. Eritrea is in second-last spot (179th); Turkmenistan is 178th; Syria is 177th; and China is 176th.

Indian Navy inducts third Mk-IV LCU, the INCLU L53, into service at Port Blair

The third ship of the Landing Craft Utility (LCU) Mk-IV project has been inducted into the Indian Navy.

The ship was commissioned “INLCU L53” by Vice Admiral Bimal Verma, AVSM, ADC, Commander-in-Chief A&N Command.

It was built in Kolkata, by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), and has a complement of five officers and 45 sailors. It is capable of carrying 160 troops.

The INLCU L53 will be commanded by Lieutenant Commander Vikas Anand of the Indian Navy.

The ship will boost the Indian Navy’s capability in undertaking multi role activities such as beaching operations, HADR, search/ rescue, and supply and replenishment of distant islands.

23rd meeting of Western Zonal Council in held in Gandhinagar

The 23rd meeting of the Western Zonal Council comprised of the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Union Territories of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, was the Vice Chairman and host.

The Zonal Councils were established under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.

The Zonal Councils aim to foster cooperative working among the states as well as between the centre and the states.

NITI Aayog launches Atal New India Challenges

The Atal New India Challenges has been launched by the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of the NITI Aayog.

It will award grants up to Rs. 1 crore to those who show capability, intent and potential to productize technologies.

The programme aims to bring innovations and technologies to the public.

AIM will partner with the branches of the Government that deal with roads, housing, agriculture, family welfare, water sanitation and railways to harness the potential of India’s innovators.

NSE launches e-Gsec platform for investment in govt securities

The e-Gsec platform has been launched by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

It will allow retail investors to invest in government securities and hold them in existing demat accounts.

The e-Gseec platform will facilitate the non-competitive bidding in Government of India Dated Securities (G-Sec) and Treasury Bills (T-Bills).

