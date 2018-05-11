The results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th and 12th exams will be declared by the last week of May. An official confirmed today that the class 12th exam results would be released in the first half of the last week of May while class 10th results would be released in the latter half, according to Indian Express. The exact dates for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams, however, will be announced just a day before the result is declared, according to the official.

The CBSE 2018 results for Class 12 and 10 will be released on the official CBSE websites, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and results.nic.in. Students will also be able to check their results via SMS. The numbers for various networks are as follows: 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

In April this year, the CBSE had doused speculation of a delay in the 12th and 10th results which was believed to be due to the re-examination of 12th economics paper because of reports of a leak. There were also reports of a leak with the class 10th maths paper. The 12th economics paper re-exam was conducted on April 25th, almost a month after the scheduled date.

The leak of the class 12th economics exam paper came to light when an envelope containing a hand-written economics paper was delivered to the CBSE office in Delhi on the evening of the day of exam, March 26th. The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry has set up a panel that will suggest measures to make the process more secure. The panel is expected submit the report by May 31st this year.

Around 16.38 lakh students appeared for the class 10 CBSE exam this year and around 12 lakh appeared for class 12 exam.