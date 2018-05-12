Indian tea industry records highest ever production, export in FY18

The Indian tea industry recorded the highest ever production as well as export for the 2017-18 financial year.

Tea production for the financial year was recorded at 1,325.05 million kg, up from 1,250.49 million kg – an increase by 74.56 million kg or 5.96%.

Meanwhile tea export stood at 256.57 million kg, an increase of 28.94 million kg or 12.71%, compared with last year’s tea export of 227.63 million kg.

The amount of foreign exchange obtained from tea exports for 2017-18 was $785.92 million. In contrast tea exports earned $690.73 million in 2016-17 – an increase of $95.19 million or 13.78%.

India Pavilion inaugurated at Cannes Film Festival 2018

The inaugural session of the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 was held at Cannes, France.

It was hosted by actor Sharad Kelkar. And among the Indian delegation were Prasoon Joshi (a writer, poet and the chairman of Central Board of Film Certification India); filmmakers Bharat Bala and Jahnu Barua; and Jerome Paillard (executive director of Marche Du Film Festival, Cannes Film Market).

The aim of the delegation was to showcase diversity in films of our country while furthering collaborations with various other countries.

A round table session was also held to discuss collaborations with countries including Brazil, Philippines, Austria, Sweden, Canada and New Zealand.

CM Pema Khandu inaugurates Arunachal’s biggest solar power plant

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inaugurated the State’s biggest solar power plant located at Energy Awareness Park.

The plant has a capacity of 1 MW and has an estimated investment of Rs. 8.50 crore.

The project was implemented by Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA).

The new plant is expected to reduce the burden of energy bills on the State.

Rock discovered in Odisha is world’s second oldest, geologically important

Scientists have identified a rock in Odisha as the world’s second oldest.

The rock was discovered 8 years ago in Champua, in Odisha’s Kendujhar district.

In the rock, scientists found a grain of magmatic zircon, which is a mineral that contains traces of radioactive isotopes.

The rock is estimated to be about 4,240 million years old (or 4.2 billion years old).

This has put India at the forefront of geological research in the world.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches Bangladeshi satellite on Block 5 Falcon 9 rocket

Elon’s Musk space venture, SpaceX, has launched Bangladeshi telecom satellite Bangabandhu-1 on the latest version of its Falcon 9 rocket, dubbed the Block 5 version.

Bangabandhu-1 was successfully launched into geostationary orbit on May 11, 2018.

Block 5 Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base carrying the 3,500-kilogram Bangabandhu-1 satellite.

Block 5 Falcon 9 is significant because it is a reusable rocket, which will save billions of dollars.

The Block 5 Falcon 9 can do 10 launches, before needing to be refurbished. And even after that, it can have an operational life of 100 missions.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba buys Pakistan e-commerce firm Daraz