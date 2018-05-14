Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released a notification of vacancies for 18 positions on Friday, May 14th, for various ministries and governmental departments. The vacancies include Assistant Director (Forensic Audit), Assistant Registrar (Academic), Chemistry Scientist, Electronic Engineer, Architect, Mathematics and Physics Professors, and Commercial Tax Officer. The last date to apply for all the above positions is May 31st, 2018.

Name of the position Number of Vacancy Ministry/Department Assistant Director (Forensic Audit) 3 Ministry of Corporate Affairs Assistant Registrar (Academic) 1 Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry) 2 Ministry of Home Affairs Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) 6 Ministry of Shipping Assistant Architect 1 Department of Urban Planning, Chandigarh Administration Associate Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics 1 Government of NCT of Delhi Associate Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Physics 1 Government of NCT of Delhi Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics 1 Government of NCT of Delhi Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Physics 1 Government of NCT of Delhi Commercial Tax Officer 1 Government of Puducherry

UPSC has released information on the qualification and experience required (if any), the details of which are as follows:

Assistant Director (Forensic Audit):

Details of the Department: Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Qualification and Experience: The candidate needs to be a Chartered Accountant or Cost and Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Masters in Business Administration (Finance), or Masters of Business Economics or Master’s in Commerce or Bachelor’s in Law. One year of experience in audit or forensic audit from government or listed private organisation is required.

Assistant Registrar:

Details of the Department: Lady Hardinge Medical College & Smt. S. K. Hospital, New Delhi, Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Qualification and Experience: The candidate must have a graduate degree with three years’ experience of conducting examinations and admissions in a university/educational institutions.

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry):

Details of the Department: Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Qualification and Experience: Minimum qualification is master’s Degree in Chemistry/AIC by examination/Biochemistry/Forensic Science with chemistry as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level. The candidate must have three years’ experience of analytical methods and research therein in the field of chemistry in any central government or state government organization or recognized research institute or forensic science laboratory under the central or state government.

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics):

Details of the Department: Directorate General of Lighthouses & Lightships, Ministry of Shipping

Qualification and Experience: The candidate needs to have degree in telecommunications/ electronics engineering/electronics and communications engineering or IETE (Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers) and part A & B of the Institution of Engineers with two years experience in supervisory capacity in the field of radio aids to navigation.

Assistant Architect:

Details of the Department: Office of the Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning, Chandigarh Administration.

Qualification and Experience: Degree in Architecture is a must with a two-year experience under a registered architect.

Associate Professor - Applied Mathematics:

Details of the Department: Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies & Research, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: Ph.D or Masters with minimum 55% marks in Applied Mathematics with eight years of teaching experience is a must.

Associate Professor - Applied Physics:

Details of the Department: Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies & Research, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: Ph.D or Masters with minimum 55% marks in Applied Physics with eight years of teaching experience is required.

Assistant Professor - Applied Mathematics:

Details of the Department: Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies & Research, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: The candidate should have a Ph.D or Masters with minimum 55% marks in Applied Mathematics and must have passed National Eligibility Test or equivalent exam.

Assistant Professor - Applied Physics:

Details of the Department: Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies & Research, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: The candidate should have a Ph.D or Masters with minimum 55% marks in Applied Physics and must have passed National Eligibility Test or equivalent exam.

Commercial Tax Officer:

Details of the Department: Department of Commercial Taxes, Government of Puducherry

Qualification and Experience: The candidate needs to have a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Economics or Business Studies plus two years’ experience in taxation accounting in any government or listed private sector organisation or firm of chartered accountant/cost and management accountant/corporate secretary.

Here is how to apply for the UPSC positions

Log in to official UPSC online recruitment website (upsconline.nic.in) Click on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Recruitment Posts’ New users should click on ‘New Registration’. If you’re already registered, click ‘Apply Now’ against the relevant post

Some of the above positions are suitable/reserved for differently-abled people, details of which are provided in the notification. The notification also contains information on reservation quota, desirable experience/qualification, and other details. One can access the notification by visiting the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in) and click on ‘Advertisement No.09 – 2018’ in ‘What’s New’ section.