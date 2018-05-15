The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will not be declaring the results of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or 10th class and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or 12th class 2018 results today, May 15th, as was suggested by some reports. According to NDTV, the board officials have confirmed that the BSEB 10th and 12th results will not be released before May 20th (but will be released by May 25th). Students can check their BSEB results at the board’s official website (biharboard.ac.in) when released.

Meanwhile, since the results of Bihar board and CBSE have been delayed, Patna University has extended the last date to apply to May 31st from May 14th. Around 17.7 lakh students took the Bihar board 10th exam and around 12 lakh took the 12th exam in around 1,400 centres across the state. The 12th exam was conducted from February 6th to February 16th, 2018 while the 10th exam was held from February 21st to February 28th, 2018.

Last year, the BSEB results were declared in June and the state registered a poor pass percentage with only around 50% students clearing the 10th exam and less than 40% clearing the Class 12 science and arts streams.

How to check Bihar board’s 2018 10th class exam results

Log on to the Bihar board’s official website (biharboard.ac.in). Select the link for 10th/12th class exam result. Enter the necessary details requested and click submit. Your BSEB marks will be displayed. You will be able to print them out for later reference.

The Bihar board had taken strict measures to curb malpractices and cheating during the exam and had even banned shoes and socks from examination centres. This year, the board introduced a new pattern for both the exams wherein 50% of questions were objective.