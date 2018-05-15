The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu, as informed before, will be declaring the 2018 Higher Secondary Certificate or class 12th exam result tomorrow, May 16th, at 9:30 am, according to several reports. The 12th exam conducted by Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Council (TNHSC) will be released on the official website (tnresults.nic.in).

The TN board exam results will also be available on other websites including dge.tn.gov.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. Students can also access their results of the Tamil Nadu board examination via SMS. However, the procedure for checking 2018 TN HSC results via SMS have not been revealed yet.

The TN 12th class examination was held from March 1st to April 6th this year, and this time around the board won’t be releasing the merit list or the list of toppers; this is to discourage unhealthy competition. In 2017, the School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had said that students feel anxious and stressed if they miss the list by a few marks.

In 2017, the TN 12th exam result was declared on May 12th and students registered a pass percentage of 92.1%.

Here is how to check the Tamil Nadu 12th result