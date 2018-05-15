Delhi University began its 2018 undergraduate courses admission process today, May 15th. Students can apply to DU-affiliated colleges by logging on to the DU’s official website (du.ac.in). St. Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College are affiliated to DU but their admission process remains distinct.

As informed earlier, the registration for undergraduate programmes commenced at 6pm, but postgraduate programmes and postgraduate diploma in cyber security and law registrations will begin from May 18. And, registration for PhD and MPhil programmes will begin on May 20th and will be conducted in online mode.

Meanwhile, Delhi University also announced the cut-off and admission dates for the UG courses. This year, students can apply for the marks-based and entrance-based courses together. The university will release the first cut-off list for marks-based undergraduate courses on June 19th, admissions for which will take place between June 19th and June 21st.

The details of cut-off and admission dates are as follows

Activity Dates Notification of first cut-off list June 19th Admission based on first cut-off list June 19th to June 21st Notification of second cut-off list June 25th Admission based on second cut-off list June 25th to June 27th Notification of third cut-off list June 30th Admission based on third cut-off list June 30th to July 3rd Notification of fourth cut-off list July 6th Admission based on fourth cut-off list July 6th to July 9th Notification of fifth cut-off list July 12th Admission based on fifth cut-off list July 12th to July 14th

The university may release additional cut-off lists and hold subsequent processes for admission depending on the vacant seats after the fifth cut-off list and admission process. The timings for document verification and admission approval process are from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM for Morning College, and from 4 PM to 7 PM for Evening College.

For entrance-exam-based courses, registration will begin from today, May 15th. The details of entrance exam and counseling have not been released yet, but the process will be finished before July 7th.

The university will conduct open days from May 21st to May 29th at its North Campus, where it will provide details of all the courses offered and information about the admission process to be followed.