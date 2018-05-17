The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 2016 Paper II exam for non-technical staff, on its official website. On April 28th, the Commission had released the SSC MTS results and also the merit list for the MTS 2016 exam in which it had recommended 10,674 candidates for various positions in different states and union territories.

In the notification, the commission said that, out of 159182 candidates who had appeared for the SSC exam, it has withheld MTS 2016 marks of 360 candidates for various reasons - 13 candidates were debarred from the exam, 220 candidates ‘were found to be doubtful and would need further verification/ investigation,’ and 127 candidates’ marks were withheld due to use of unfair means. The Commission also released the roll numbers of the 127 candidates who were caught using unfair means in the SSC MTS 2016 exam.

The remaining 1,58,822 candidates can check their marks on the SSC website, which will be available until June 15th, by using their roll number and registration password to log in.

How to check SSC MTS 2016 Paper II marks

Go to the SSC’s official website. Under the Latest News section, find the link for the MTS exam final result - uploading of Marks of Paper II, and click on it. A PDF will open in new tab or window. In the PDF is a direct link to the SSC MTS 2016 Paper II exam marks. Click on the link. Alternatively, you can click on this direct link to access SSC MTS 2016 Paper II marks. Under the ‘Examination Name’ field, select the ‘Multi-Tasking (non-technical) Staff-2016’ option. Feed in your Roll number/Registration Number and Registration Password, and click on submit. Marks will be displayed, which can be printed out.

Paper I of the MTS 2016 exam was held from September 16th to October 31st, 2017, with the result being declared on January 15th, 2018. Candidates who clearer Paper-I took the SSC MTS 2016 Paper-II exam on January 28th, 2018.

A total of 23,511 candidates were shortlisted for document verification after Paper II and the final selection was made keeping in mind vacancies in various states and union territories and candidates’ preferences.