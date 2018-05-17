The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to declare the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Haryana 12th class exam tomorrow, May 18th, according to Indian Express. Apparently, an official has confirmed to Indian Express that the Haryana 12th result will be released tomorrow at the official BSEH website.

According to the report, the official has said that Haryana 10th results will not be released tomorrow, but are expected to be released on the coming Monday, May 21st.

Around 2.46 lakh students appeared for the Haryana 12th examination in 2018 and around 3.83 lakh appeared for the state’s 10th examination. The examinations were held between March 7th and April 2nd.

In 2017, the BSEH had declared the 12th exam result on May 18th and the students had registered a pass percentage of 64.5%. Government schools performed better than private schools with the former registering a pass percentage of 65.57% and the latter 63.16%, reports NDTV. The report also says girls outperformed boys with a 73.44% pas percentage versus 57.58% of the boys passing the exam.

How to check 2018 BSEH 12th result

Log on to BSEH’s official website. Click on the 12th result link. Enter all the required details and click on submit. The marks will be displayed.

According to Indian Express, this year the state registered a total of 4,976 cases of use of unfair means in the class 12th and 10th exams, which is less than in the previous year, when 5,300 cases were registered.