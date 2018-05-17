The results of the Odisha 12th exam (Plus 2) for the science stream could be released this Saturday, May 19th, as the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has said that it is trying to declared 12th science results this week. However, if there is a delay with the CHSE 12th results, science stream students can expect their results latest by Monday, May 21st, according to a report by Indian Express.

As per the Indian Express, Pranab Mangaraj, Secretary of the CHSE, Odisha, said, “The board is trying to announce the results of Plus II Science examinations on Saturday, May 19, if not, the results will be declared on Monday, May 21.”

Odisha board students will have to check the official CHSE results website, chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in to access their class 12 results.

The board official stated that the 12th class result for the other two streams, Commerce and Arts, will be declared sometime in the first week of June. The Odisha state 10th class results have already been declared (they were announced on May 7th) and recorded a pass percentage of 76.23%.

The Odisha state 12th class exams were conducted from March 6th to March 29th with practical exams being held from January 25th to February 5th. Around 3.8 lakh students participated in the exams from around 1,500 junior colleges affiliated with the Council.

How to check your CHSE Odisha 12th results

Log on to the official Odisha results website. Click on the link for the Class 12th result. Enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed. You can print them out for future reference.

Indian Express reports that with the 2018 Odisha BSEH 12th exams, there were unconfirmed cases of paper leaks on WhatsApp, which the board dismissed. The Council had taken added measures to curb malpractices and had increased the number of flying squads and vigilance squads at exam centres.