India is third largest solar market in the world: Mercom Communications

India was the third largest solar market in the world in 2017 behind China and the US, according to Mercom Communications India.

India set a new record, with 9.6 GW of solar installations in 2017, which is more than double the 4.3 GW installed in 2016.

This boosted the country’s total solar installed capacity to 19.6 GW as of December 2017.

Since 2010, India has had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 170%.

Cabinet approves setting up of a new AIIMS in Deoghar, Jharkhand

The Union Cabinet has approved setting up of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Deoghar, Jharkhand.

Funds of Rs.1,103 crore have been approved for the project.

The new AIIMS will be set up under the Pradhan MantriSwasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) scheme.

The new AIIMS will consist of a hospital with 750 beds, a medical college for 100 MBBS students per year, a nursing college for 60 B.Sc.(Nursing) students per year, 20 Speciality/Super Speciality Departments including 15 Operation Theatres, and an Ayush Department with 30 beds for treatment in the traditional system of medicine.

Atal Pension Yojana subscribers base crosses 1 crore mark

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY) Scheme’s subscriber base has crossed the 1 crore mark, with a total of 1.10 crore subscribers currently.

It has been 3 years since the launch of the scheme. PM Narendra Modi had launched APY in Kolkataon May 9th, 2015.

APY is a guaranteed Pension Scheme for citizens of India, and is focused on unorganised sector workers, who constitute more than 85% of the workforce.

Indian President inaugurates integrated centre for crisis management at BARC

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated an integrated centre for crisis management (ICCM) at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai.

The ICCM will help India respond more effectively to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear emergencies.

The new facility at BARC will monitor radiological data from a network of 504 radiation sensors across the country.

IIM Ahmedabad launches $25 million Bharat Inclusion Initiative to fund start-ups

IIM-Ahmedabad’s Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) has launched a Bharat Inclusion Initiative.

The initiative will put in approximately $25 million over the next 3-4 years towards backing game-changing start-ups.

The Bharat Inclusion Initiative aims to build knowledge and foster innovation and entrepreneurial activity across areas such as financial inclusion, livelihood, education and health.

This initiative from the CIIE has already received an initial commitment of $12.5 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, and the Omidyar Network.

BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa sworn in as CM of Karnataka

BS Yeddyurappa took the oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, after the Supreme Court refused to stay his swearing-in as Karnataka Chief Minister.

This is the second time that he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

However, the Supreme Court has said that the swearing-in and the forming of the government are subject to the outcome of the case before it.

