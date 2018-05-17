All those taking the Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) 2018 CGL exam, should know about the Tier I exam syllabus and exam pattern. The SSC released the notification for its Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2018 on May 5th this year and the last date to apply for is June 4th. The CGL 2018 Tier-I exam will be held between July 25th and August 20th. The dates for Tier-II and onwards are yet to be announced by the SSC.

The 2018 SSC CGL exam will be conducted to fill Group B and Group C posts in various departments of the Government of India. The posts covered by the CGL 2018 exam include Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Junior Statistical Officer, among others.

The CGL Tier-I and Tier-II exams are both computer-based while Tier-III and Tier-IV exams are descriptive papers. Tier IV also includes a computer proficiency test.

The SSC CGL Tier I exam consists of one paper of 100 questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each subject will consist of 25 questions and candidates can score up to 50 marks in each subject. Candidates will get an hour for the exam and each wrong answer will carry a negative marking of 0.50 marks.

Details of CGL 2018 Tier I syllabus

The syllabus of the SSC CGL 2018 Tier I examination, as per Career Power, is as follows:

Topics under each Tier-I subject for CGL 2018 General Intelligence and Reasoning General Awareness Quantitative Aptitude English Comprehension Classification Static General Knowledge (Indian History, Culture etc.) Simplification Reading Comprehension Analogy Science Interest Fill in the Blanks Coding-Decoding Current Affairs Averages Spellings Puzzle Sports Percentage Phrases and Idioms Matrix Books and Authors Ratio and Proportion One word Substitution Word Formation Important Schemes Problem on Ages Sentence Correction Venn Diagram Portfolios Speed, Distance and Time Error Spotting Direction and Distance People in News Number System Blood Relations Mensuration Series Data Interpretation Verbal reasoning Verbal reasoning Non-Verbal Reasoning Algebra Trigonometry Geometry

The notification for the SSC CGL 2018 exam was initially expected to be released on April 21st; however, the notification release was postponed, and this was believed to be because of a delay in the CGL 2017 Tier III exam. In fact, delays hit other tiers of the 2017 exam, too. Candidates had to sit for a re-exam of the CGL 2017 Tier II paper because of a paper leak.