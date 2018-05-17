Scroll

Odisha 12th Result 2018: CHSE Class 12 Science Stream result declared, 76.98% clear the exam

The 2018 Odisha 12th results for the science stream have been declared today at around 11am on the official CHSE Odisha site, chseodisha.nic.in.

by 
HT

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha declared the class 12th science stream result on Saturday, May 19th, at 11 am. The Odisha 12th result was declared by School and Mass Education Minister, Badri Narayan Patra, the Times of India reports.

Students can check their Odisha 12th result at the board’s official website, chseodisha.nic.in, and at orissaresults.nic.in. The websites might be temporarily inaccessible, probably due to increased web traffic, but students are advised to keep checking frequently.

The pass percentage for the Odisha 12th class science stream exam is 76.98%, which is a little lower than 2017’s pass percentage when 81.11% of science students had cleared the exam. Girl students outshined the boys with a 78.8% pass percentage versus 75.69% for the boys. Balasore district registered the best result with a pass percentage of 93.61%.

Earlier, a board official had stated that the result of the remaining two streams, Commerce and Arts, would be declared in the first week of June. The Odisha state 10th class results have already been declared on May 7th with a pass percentage of 76.23%.

Around 3.8 lakh students participated in the Odisha 12th class 2018 exams from around 1,500 junior colleges affiliated with the Council. Science stream had around 96,000 students. The examination was conducted from March 6th to March 29th and practical exams were held from January 25th to February 5th.

Here is how to check your CHSE Odisha 12th results

  1. Log on to the official Odisha results website.
  2. Click on the link for the Class 12th result.    
  3. Enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit’.
  4. The result will be displayed and can be printed out.    

The Odisha Council had taken added measures to curb malpractices during the 2018 CHSE 12th exam and had increased the number of flying squads and vigilance squads. Also, there were unconfirmed reports of paper leaks on WhatsApp this year, which the board dismissed.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The qualities of a high-performance luxury sedan

A lesson in harnessing tremendous power to deliver high performance.

Mercedes

Gone are the days when the rich and successful would network during a round of golf, at least in the Silicon Valley. As reported by New York Times, ‘auto-racing has become a favourite hobby for the tech elites’. However, getting together on a race track would require a machine that provides control while testing extreme limits. Enter the Mercedes-AMG range of cars.

Mercedes-AMG’s rise from a racing outfit to a manufacturer of peak performance cars is dotted with innovations that have pushed the boundaries of engineering. While the AMG series promises a smooth driving experience, its core is made up of a passion for motorsports and a spirit that can be summarized in two words – power and performance. These integral traits draw like-minded people who share and express Mercedes-AMG’s style of performance.

The cars we drive say a lot about us, it’s been said. There are several qualities of an AMG performance luxury sedan that overlap with the qualities of its distinguished owner. For instance, creating an impression comes naturally to both, so does the ambition to always deliver an exceptional performance. However, the strongest feature is that both the owner and the AMG marque continually challenge themselves in pursuit of new goals, stretching the limits of performance.

This winning quality comes alive, especially, in the latest Mercedes-AMG marque – the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+. With the most powerful engine to have ever been installed in an E-class, this undisputed performance sedan promises immense power at the driver’s command. With 612 HP under its hood, the car achieves 0-100 km/h in just a few seconds - 3.4 to be precise. Moreover, the car comes with the latest driver-assistance technology that promises intelligent control and provides an agile and responsive ride.

But, the new AMG is not just about work (or traction in car lingo). One of its core features is to provide its owners a challenge on the race track. Its drift mode, which converts the vehicle into a pure rear-wheel drive, offers pure exhilaration and adds a work-play dynamic to the car. In that sense, the new AMG is a collaborator of sorts - one that partners with its owner to create an impression through performance. And on the weekends, the car pushes him/her to express absolute power using its race mode with a thunderous roar of the engine - the pure sound of adrenalin. This balance between work and play has been achieved using cutting-edge features in the car that together create an almost intuitive driver-machine relationship.

If you’re looking for a car that shares your enthusiasm for driving, you’ll find a partner in the new AMG. However, buying an AMG is not just about owning a powerhouse on wheels, it’s also about adopting a driving philosophy in which power is just the starting point - the main skill lies in how you manoeuvre that power on the road. A performance sedan in its sportiest form, Mercedes-AMG’s latest model takes vehicle performance to an unmatched level. A decade ago, this amount of speed and power in a luxury 4-door model would be un-thinkable.

Play

The new Mercedes-AMG comes with a host of individualisation options through designo, the artistic side of Mercedes’s innovation, so the car becomes an extension of the owner’s distinctive personality. An expressive design with a new radiator grille and a muscular front apron showcase its athleticism. A new-age driver environment, widescreen cockpit, the AMG performance steering wheel and sports seat delivers an intensive driving experience. With the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+, AMG has created an undisputed performance sedan that can rip the race track as well as provide reliable luxury sedan-duty. To know more about the most powerful E-class of all time, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes-Benz and not by the Scroll editorial team.