Odisha 12th Result 2018: CHSE Class 12 Science Stream result declared, 76.98% clear the exam
The 2018 Odisha 12th results for the science stream have been declared today at around 11am on the official CHSE Odisha site, chseodisha.nic.in.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha declared the class 12th science stream result on Saturday, May 19th, at 11 am. The Odisha 12th result was declared by School and Mass Education Minister, Badri Narayan Patra, the Times of India reports.
Students can check their Odisha 12th result at the board’s official website, chseodisha.nic.in, and at orissaresults.nic.in. The websites might be temporarily inaccessible, probably due to increased web traffic, but students are advised to keep checking frequently.
The pass percentage for the Odisha 12th class science stream exam is 76.98%, which is a little lower than 2017’s pass percentage when 81.11% of science students had cleared the exam. Girl students outshined the boys with a 78.8% pass percentage versus 75.69% for the boys. Balasore district registered the best result with a pass percentage of 93.61%.
Earlier, a board official had stated that the result of the remaining two streams, Commerce and Arts, would be declared in the first week of June. The Odisha state 10th class results have already been declared on May 7th with a pass percentage of 76.23%.
Around 3.8 lakh students participated in the Odisha 12th class 2018 exams from around 1,500 junior colleges affiliated with the Council. Science stream had around 96,000 students. The examination was conducted from March 6th to March 29th and practical exams were held from January 25th to February 5th.
Here is how to check your CHSE Odisha 12th results
- Log on to the official Odisha results website.
- Click on the link for the Class 12th result.
- Enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed and can be printed out.
The Odisha Council had taken added measures to curb malpractices during the 2018 CHSE 12th exam and had increased the number of flying squads and vigilance squads. Also, there were unconfirmed reports of paper leaks on WhatsApp this year, which the board dismissed.