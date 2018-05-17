JEE Advanced 2018 result date revealed: JEE Advanced answer keys out on May 29, result on June 10th
The JEE Advanced 2018 result date has been revealed. IIT Kanpur, responsible for conducting the exam, has released a brochure giving the JEE Advanced timeline.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Kanpur has revealed the result date for the JEE Advanced 2018 exam. The institute will be declaring the result and merit list for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 on June 10th on the official website jeeadv.ac.in, according to the JEE Advanced brochure available from the website.
According to the information in the IIT Kanpur brochure for the JEE Advanced 2018 exam, the Institute will be releasing the answer keys for JEE Advanced 2018 on May 29th and students can raise objections towards the same on May 29th and May 30th.
The 2018 JEE Advanced examination was conducted on May 5th. Candidates who have cleared the JEE Mains were eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced for admission to bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programmes across all IITs in the country. The computer-based exam was conducted in two phases - Paper-I (9am to 12noon) and Paper-II (2pm to 5pm).
The 2018 JEE Main exam results were declared on April 30th by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and around 2.31 lakh candidates were eligible to participate in the JEE Advanced 2018 exam, but only 1.6 lakh registered for the exam.
Detailed timeline for JEE Advanced 2018 exam
|Activity
|Date and Time
|Online Display of Answer Keys
|May 29th (10am)
|Receiving Feedback on Answer Keys
|May 29th (10am) to May 30th (5pm)
|Result and Merit List
|June 10th (10am)
In 2017, the Ministry of Human Resource Development had said that no weightage would be given to the marks of 12th exam for admissions via JEE Advanced, but that candidates should have secured at least 75% (65% for SC/ST) marks or should be among the top 20 percentile in their Class 12 exams in their respective boards.