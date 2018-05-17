Scroll

JEE Advanced 2018 result date revealed: JEE Advanced answer keys out on May 29, result on June 10th

The JEE Advanced 2018 result date has been revealed. IIT Kanpur, responsible for conducting the exam, has released a brochure giving the JEE Advanced timeline.

by 
Wikimedia Commons

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Kanpur has revealed the result date for the JEE Advanced 2018 exam. The institute will be declaring the result and merit list for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 on June 10th on the official website jeeadv.ac.in, according to the JEE Advanced brochure available from the website.

According to the information in the IIT Kanpur brochure for the JEE Advanced 2018 exam, the Institute will be releasing the answer keys for JEE Advanced 2018 on May 29th and students can raise objections towards the same on May 29th and May 30th.

The 2018 JEE Advanced examination was conducted on May 5th. Candidates who have cleared the JEE Mains were eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced for admission to bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programmes across all IITs in the country. The computer-based exam was conducted in two phases - Paper-I (9am to 12noon) and Paper-II (2pm to 5pm).

The 2018 JEE Main exam results were declared on April 30th by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and around 2.31 lakh candidates were eligible to participate in the JEE Advanced 2018 exam, but only 1.6 lakh registered for the exam.

Detailed timeline for JEE Advanced 2018 exam

Activity Date and Time
Online Display of Answer Keys May 29th (10am)
Receiving Feedback on Answer Keys May 29th (10am) to May 30th (5pm)
Result and Merit List June 10th (10am)

In 2017, the Ministry of Human Resource Development had said that no weightage would be given to the marks of 12th exam for admissions via JEE Advanced, but that candidates should have secured at least 75% (65% for SC/ST) marks or should be among the top 20 percentile in their Class 12 exams in their respective boards.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The qualities of a high-performance luxury sedan

A lesson in harnessing tremendous power to deliver high performance.

Mercedes

Gone are the days when the rich and successful would network during a round of golf, at least in the Silicon Valley. As reported by New York Times, ‘auto-racing has become a favourite hobby for the tech elites’. However, getting together on a race track would require a machine that provides control while testing extreme limits. Enter the Mercedes-AMG range of cars.

Mercedes-AMG’s rise from a racing outfit to a manufacturer of peak performance cars is dotted with innovations that have pushed the boundaries of engineering. While the AMG series promises a smooth driving experience, its core is made up of a passion for motorsports and a spirit that can be summarized in two words – power and performance. These integral traits draw like-minded people who share and express Mercedes-AMG’s style of performance.

The cars we drive say a lot about us, it’s been said. There are several qualities of an AMG performance luxury sedan that overlap with the qualities of its distinguished owner. For instance, creating an impression comes naturally to both, so does the ambition to always deliver an exceptional performance. However, the strongest feature is that both the owner and the AMG marque continually challenge themselves in pursuit of new goals, stretching the limits of performance.

This winning quality comes alive, especially, in the latest Mercedes-AMG marque – the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+. With the most powerful engine to have ever been installed in an E-class, this undisputed performance sedan promises immense power at the driver’s command. With 612 HP under its hood, the car achieves 0-100 km/h in just a few seconds - 3.4 to be precise. Moreover, the car comes with the latest driver-assistance technology that promises intelligent control and provides an agile and responsive ride.

But, the new AMG is not just about work (or traction in car lingo). One of its core features is to provide its owners a challenge on the race track. Its drift mode, which converts the vehicle into a pure rear-wheel drive, offers pure exhilaration and adds a work-play dynamic to the car. In that sense, the new AMG is a collaborator of sorts - one that partners with its owner to create an impression through performance. And on the weekends, the car pushes him/her to express absolute power using its race mode with a thunderous roar of the engine - the pure sound of adrenalin. This balance between work and play has been achieved using cutting-edge features in the car that together create an almost intuitive driver-machine relationship.

If you’re looking for a car that shares your enthusiasm for driving, you’ll find a partner in the new AMG. However, buying an AMG is not just about owning a powerhouse on wheels, it’s also about adopting a driving philosophy in which power is just the starting point - the main skill lies in how you manoeuvre that power on the road. A performance sedan in its sportiest form, Mercedes-AMG’s latest model takes vehicle performance to an unmatched level. A decade ago, this amount of speed and power in a luxury 4-door model would be un-thinkable.

Play

The new Mercedes-AMG comes with a host of individualisation options through designo, the artistic side of Mercedes’s innovation, so the car becomes an extension of the owner’s distinctive personality. An expressive design with a new radiator grille and a muscular front apron showcase its athleticism. A new-age driver environment, widescreen cockpit, the AMG performance steering wheel and sports seat delivers an intensive driving experience. With the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+, AMG has created an undisputed performance sedan that can rip the race track as well as provide reliable luxury sedan-duty. To know more about the most powerful E-class of all time, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes-Benz and not by the Scroll editorial team.