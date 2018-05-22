Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy (KEAM) 2018 scores have been released and students can check their KEAM 2018 results on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The website is experiencing some problems and students are advised to keep checking.

The merit list will be released at a later date, after the CBSE class 12 results have been declared; they will be taken into account along with the KEAM scores. Once the CBSE results are declared, students will have to enter their CBSE scores. The KEAM scores will then be normalised and the merit list will be released.

Here is how to check the KEAM 2018 result

Log on to the KEAM’s official website. Click on the link for the KEAM 2018 result. Enter your roll number and other details and click on submit. The score card will be displayed, which can be printed out.

NDTV reports that the results of 1,772 candidates have been withheld. Also in the mathematics paper, six questions have been deleted and thus the final score is based on the remaining 114 questions.

The KEAM examination is conducted across the state of Kerala for admission to engineering, medical, architecture, pharmacy, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, and fisheries courses. KEAM 2018 was conducted on April 23rd and 24th.