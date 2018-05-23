The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2018 result will be declared today, May 23rd, at 4 pm, according to an official notification. Students can check their 2018 WBJEE results at the official websites, wbjeeb.in and wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released a notification on Tuesday stating the date and time for the release of the WBJEE 2018 result. The board will also release the rank card along with the result, which students will be able to download from the official website.

Around 1.25 lakh candidates appeared for the WBJEE test this time around. This year the process started in December 2017 and the examination was held on April 22nd, 2018 in two shifts; paper 1 from 11am to 1pm, and paper 2 from 2pm to 4pm.

In 2017, around 1.18 lakh students appeared for the WBJEE test. The Indian Express reports that last year the WBJEE result was declared in June, with around 85% students clearing the exam.

The WBJEE is conducted for admissions into engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses in various universities and institute in the state of West Bengal. The exam has been conducted since 1962.