The results of the Assam HSLC (10th) exam have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). The Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2018 result was announced today, May 25th, at 9am. The Board also declared the Madrassa examination result along with HSLC result. Students can check their results on the sebaonline.org website, among others.

Raktim Bhuyan secure top spot by scoring 98.83% in the Assam 10th HSLC exams. Abinash Kalita and Preetpal Bezbaruah bagged second position, each scoring 98.66%. Sultana Ayishah Siddique, Jintee Devi, and Arbi Chaliha were next on the merit list, with each securing 98.5% marks.

1,89,191 out of the 3,44,215 students who took the Ammas HSCl exam managed to clear the exam, which equates to a pass percentage of just 54.96%. Indian Express reports that 6,477 students achieved distinction, while 60,987 students achieved first division, 81,853 second division, and 46,351 third division.

The Assam 10th result is also available online at other websites including examresults.net, exametc.com, and indiaresults.com. As previously reported, the SEBA secretary had said that students can collect their mark sheets from the school after 11am. The board conducted the HSLC 2018 examination between February 16th and March 7th this year.

The result has improved compared with that of 2017, when students had registered a pass percentage of 47.94%, the lowest in the past 15 years.

Here’s how to check the Assam HSLC 2018 result

Log on to the Assam Board’s official website. Click on ‘HSLC/AHM RESULTS – 2018’ on the left panel of the website. Enter your roll number and the Captcha details, and click on ‘Get Results.’ Print out your Assam 10th results if required.

Click here for direct access to the Assam 10th result page.

Check Assam 10th result via SMS

The Assam 10th class result will also be available on SMS. Student who took the exam can check by following these steps:

For BSNL users : Text SEBA18<space>Roll Number to 57766

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users : Text AS10<space>Roll Number to 58888111

For Airtel users : Text AS10<space>Roll Number to 5207011

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), which conducts the state’s 12th exam, will release the 12th result next week, it is believed. The Assam state 12th class 2018 result should be made available at ahsec.nic.in.