The results of the Meghalaya 10th and 12th Arts stream have been declared by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE). The board declared the results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or 10th class, and Arts stream Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or 12th class examination today, May 25th, at around 10am. Students can check their results at the Meghalaya Board’s official websites, mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

The HSSLC Arts stream exam was topped by Lily Kharthangmaw, who scored 440 marks. The second rank was bagged by Susanna Kharmawshun (439 marks) while third rank was secured by Brinda Gewali (436 marks).

A total of 23,160 students appeared for the Meghalaya HSSLC exam with 17,318 clearing the exam, a pass percentage of 74.78%. Girls managed a pass percentage of 75.84%, while just 55.14% of boys passed the exam. Ri-Bhoi district topped with 86.01% while South Garo Hills was last among the list of districts with a pass percentage of just 48.21%.

In the 2018 Assam SSLC exam, Anurag Sharma bagged first rank by scoring 581 marks. Second rank was taken by Trisha Seal Sharma and third by Yash Khandelwal. The pass percentage for the exam was just 56.76%. East Khasi Hills topped the list of districts with a 79.04% pass percentage, while South West Garo Hills just managed 26.65% and was placed last on the list.

Here’s how to check to check MBOSE 10th and 12th Arts result

Log on to Meghalaya Board’s official website. Click on ‘Results.’ Click on the SSLC 2018 or HSSLC (Arts) 2018 result link, whichever is relevant. Select the exam, exam year, and enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit.’ Your marks will be displayed and can be printed out for reference.

A direct link to access the page of the MBOSE result can be found here.

The Board has tied up with the following third-party websites to release the results. The Assam 10th and 12th Art results 2018 will be available on these websites:

Students can also check their result via text message, the details of which are as follows.

SSLC (Class 10th) results via SMS

SMS “MG10<space><roll number>” to 58888

SMS “MBOSE10<space><roll number>” to 56263

HSSLC Arts (Class 12th Arts) results via SMS

SMS “MG12A<space><roll number>” to 58888

SMS “MBOSE12A<space><roll number>” to 56263

The Maghalaya exam board declared the results of other streams (Commerce, Science and Vocational Studies) for 12th class on May 10th.