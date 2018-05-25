The Manipur 10th results are scheduled to be declared by the Board of Secondary Education of Manipur (BSEM) today May 25th. The board’s official website says that the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSCL) or 10th exam would be released today, May 25th, at around 3.30pm. However, it seems as though there may be a slight delay in the Manipur 10th results 2018.

When the Manipur HSLC result 2018 is released, students can check their results at bsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in. The results can also be accessed at examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

This year’s Manipur 10th exam was conducted from March 17th to April 4th, and around 61,000 students participated in the board exam. Last year, the Manipur 10th results were announced on June 3rd, 2017, and the overall pass percentage was 66.70% (with 72.66% of boys and 67.51% of girls passing the exam).

How to access Manipur HSLC 2018 result

Log on to the official BSEM website. Click on the HSLC result link. Enter the requested details and click on Submit. Your marks will be displayed. You can print them out for reference.

The Manipur board released the 2018 12th HSE result on May 3rd this year and the exam registered a pass percentage of 67.04%.