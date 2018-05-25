The Manipur 10th results have been declared. The Board of Secondary Education of Manipur (BSEM) released the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or 10th exam. The results were expected out on May 25th at 3.30pm, but there seems to have been a delay in declaring the results.

Students can check their results at bsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in. The results will also be made available at examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Around 61,000 students participated in this year’s Manipur 10th HSLC exam, which was held from March 17th to April 4th. Last year’s results of the Manipur 10th class board exam were announced on June 3rd, 2017, and the overall pass percentage was 66.70%. Boys has recorded a pass percentage of 72.66% while girls recorded 67.51%.

How to access Manipur HSLC 2018 result

Log on to the Manipur education board’s official website. Search for and click on the link for the Manipur HSLC result. Enter all the requested details and click on Submit. Your marks will be displayed. You can print them out for reference.

It was in the same month, on May 3rd, that the 2018 12th HSE results were released by the Manipur examination board. The exam registered a pass percentage of 67.04%.