The CBSE 12th results have been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The results of CBSE Higher Secondary Education (HSC) or 12th 2018 class exam were expected at about 12 noon, but there seems to have been a slight delay in the release of the results, which are now available online on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Students of CBSE 12th class exam scored a pass percentage of 83%. In 2017, the pass percentage was 82.02%. Girls performed substantially better than boys, with a pass percentage of 88.31%; whereas boys managed 79.99%. In the battle of regions, Trivandrum topped with a 97.32% pass percentage, followed by Chennai with 93.87% and Delhi with 89%.

Meghna Srivastava of Step by Step School in Ghaziabad topped the CBSE 12th 2018 ranks by securing 499 marks out of 500. The second rank was secured by Anoushka Chandra, who scored 498. Seven students bagged third position at the CBSE 12th class with 497 marks.

The 2018 CBSE examination was held from March 5th to April 13th. But, due to a leak in the economics paper, the board conducted a reexamination of the paper on April 25th. There were concerns that because of this, the 2018 CBSE results would be delayed. However, the board assured that the re-examination would not delay the release of the CBSE results. Around 11.86 lakh students took the CBSE 12th exam this year.

Here’s how to check CBSE 12th class 2018 result

Log on to the official CBSE results website. Click on CBSE 12th result link on the home page. Enter Roll number, School number, and Centre number as given on the Admit Card and click on Submit. The marks will be displayed, and can be printed out.

The Board has collaborated with Microsoft to deliver the 2018 CBSE result. Students can download the SMS Organizer App made for Indian Android phone users. The app is designed to work even when offline. Students can get details on how to use the app here.

Students can also check their CBSE results via text message. The details are as follows:

BSNL : Text CBSE 12 roll no and send to 57766

Airtel : Text CBSE 12 roll no and send to 54321202

Vodafone : Text CBSE 12 roll no and send to 58888111

Idea : Text CBSE 12 roll no and send to 58888111

Aircel : Text CBSE 12 roll no and send to 58888111

The result of CBSE 2018 Class 10 exam is expected to be declared on May 28th or 29th. The dates were confirmed by Anurag Tripathi, secretary of CBSE to IANS.

Apart from the leak in the Class 12 economics paper, the class 10 CBSE examination papers were also allegedly leaked. However, the board decided against a re-test for class 10 students. Students had carried out protests in Delhi and several other parts of the country demanding action against the culprits and claimed that the board has been negligent.