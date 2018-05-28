The 10th results of the Gujarat board exams have been declared by the Gujarat Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). The Gujarat Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or 10th class result were released today, May 28th, at 8am. Savan Hil Ishwarbhai scored 99% to bag top rank in the GSHSEB 10th exams.

The Gujarat 10th result can be accessed on the official GSHSEB website, gseb.org. However, if the official GSHSEB site is slow due to increased traffic, the 10th result can also be accessed at the alternate website, gipl.net.

The board registered a pass percentage of 67.5% with 5.68 lakh out of around 11 lakh students passing the exam. Girls secured a pass percentage of 72.69% and boys 63.73%. In 2017, Gujarat SSC students had registered a pass percentage of 68.24%.

Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar (98.16%) and Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai (97.66%) secured the second and third rank, respectively. The board also informed that around 7,000 candidates’ candidature was dismissed as it was determined that they had used unfair means during the Gujarat 10th examination.

Here’s how to check the GSEB 10th result

Log on to the GSHSEB’s official website. Enter your seat number in the box and click on ‘Go.’ Your result will be displayed on the screen, and can be printed out for future reference.

As previously reported, the mark sheets will be distributed at the district examination centre on May 28th from 11am to 2pm.