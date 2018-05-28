The results and rank cards for the COMEDK (short for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) exams have been released. The results for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2018 exam were declared on Sunday, May 27th. Candidates can check their results, rank cards and answer keys at the official COMEDK website, comedk.org. The exam was conducted on May 13th.

The first rank was bagged by Durbha Aditya of National Public School, Bengaluru, who scored 168 marks out of 180. According to the Times of India, he has expressed interest in pursuing artificial intelligence. The second and third ranks were also secured by candidates from Bengaluru.

The New Indian Express reports that 284 candidates from Karnataka featured in top 1,000 ranks with almost three-fourth of rank holders coming from other states. Forty-two candidates out of top 100 ranks are from Karnataka, though.

The details of the counselling process and fee structure for the 2018 COMEDK UGET exams have not be released yet. However, it is expected that they will be notified in the next few days.

Here is how to download COMEDK UGET 2018 rank cards and answer keys

Log on to the official COMEDK website. Click on the log-in tab and enter User ID and Password. The answer keys and rank cards can be accessed and can be printed out.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises the single-window counselling process. This year, the exam was conducted in the online mode at 291 centres in 137 cities across the country.

COMEDK was established in 2004-2005 and has 16 medical, 24 dental and around 190 engineering colleges under its banner in the state of Karnataka. The UGET exam is conducted to select students for COMEDK-member engineering colleges.