The 10th results of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) are expected to be released tomorrow, May 29th, according to some reports. Meanwhile the West Bengal Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or 12th results, as reported earlier, will be released before June 10th.

However, despite these reports, there has been no official confirmation of the dates and times of the West Bengal 10th and 12th results. In fact, the website results.nic.in, which serves as a single point source for results of various examinations conducted in India, doesn’t have the West Bengal exam results in its upcoming section.

Students will be able to access the results of the WB Board exams by logging on to the official result websites of the WBCHSE - wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The WB 12th exam was conducted from March 27th to April 11th, and the 10th exam was held from March 12th to March 21st. Around 11 lakh students will be expecting the WB 10th class results tomorrow. In 2017, 10th class students had secured a pass percentage of 85.65% and 12th class students had registered a pass percentage of 80.04%.

Here is how to check the WBCHSE 10th and 12th result