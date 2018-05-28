Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) declared the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) First year (11th) 2018 or Plus One today, May 29th exactly at 5 pm as was reported earlier. Students can access the Kerala 11th result at dhesekerala.gov.in. The result will also be available on keralaresults.nic.in and can also be accessed from iExaMs app.

The exam was conducted by the DHSE from March 7th to March 28th. Around 3.79 lakh regular students and almost 70,000 open school students participated in the Kerala Plus One 2018 examination.

Here is how you can check the Kerala Plus One 2018 results

Visit the official Kerala DHSE website Click on ‘Results 2018’ Click on Kerala Plus One 2018 results link Enter the Roll number and Date of Birth (DoB) and click on ‘Submit’ The result will be displayed and can be printed out

Alternatively, click here for direct link to access the result.

The board had declared the Plus Two result on May 10th and SSLC/10th result on May 3rd. Students of Plus had secured a pass percentage of 83.75% and 10th students secured a pass percentage was 97.8%.