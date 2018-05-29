The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released a notification on Monday of vacancies for 65 positions in various ministries and government departments. The vacancies include Director in Animal Husbandry, Professors in Conventional Medicine and Unani Medicine, and Engineering Lecturers. The last date to apply for all the UPSC 2018 positions is June 14th.

The vacancy details for each position are as follows:

Name of the Position Number of Vacancies Ministry/Department Director –Cattle Breeding 1 Ministry of Agriculture &Farmers Welfare Senior Design Officer (Engineering) 2 Ministry of Defence (Navy) Assistant Professor (Nephrology) 12 Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Assistant Professor (Paediatrics) 14 Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Assistant Professor (Unani Medicine) 2 Govt. of NCT of Delhi Assistant Professor (Unani Medicine) 1 Govt. of NCT of Delhi Assistant Professor (Unani Medicine) 2 Govt. of NCT of Delhi Assistant Professor (Unani Medicine) 1 Govt. of NCT of Delhi Assistant Professor (Unani Medicine) 1 Govt. of NCT of Delhi Assistant Professor (Unani Medicine) 2 Govt. of NCT of Delhi Assistant Professor (Unani Medicine) 1 Govt. of NCT of Delhi Assistant Professor (Unani Medicine) 2 Govt. of NCT of Delhi Lecturer (Computer Engineer) 12 Govt. of NCT of Delhi Lecturer (Electrical Engineer) 5 Govt. of NCT of Delhi Lecturer (Electronics Engineer) 2 Govt. of NCT of Delhi Lecturer (Printing Technology) 5 Govt. of NCT of Delhi

The UPSC has also released information on the qualification and experience (if any) for its latest recruitment drive, the details of which are as follows:

1. Director, Central Cattle Breeding Farm

Details of the department: Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fishries, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Qualification and Experience: The position requires Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry and Post Graduate Degree in Animal Breeding and Genetics or Livestock Production and management or Gynecology and Obstetrics. The candidate must have an experience of 5 years in Animal Breeding and Genetics or Livestock Production and management or Gynecology and Obstetrics

2. Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Engineering)

Details of the Department: Integrated Headquarters, Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence (Navy)

Qualification and Experience: The candidate needs to have a degree in Mechanical/Marine Engineering with a 5-year experience in design/installation/construction of ships.

3. Assistant Professor (Nephrology)

Details of the Department: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Qualification and Experience: The position requires an MBBS degree with Postgraduate Degree in Nephrology.

4. Assistant Professor (Paediatrics)

Details of the Department: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Qualification and Experience: The position requires an MBBS degree with Postgraduate Degree in Paediatrics

5. Assistant Professor (Unani – Ilmul Advia)

Details of the Department: A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: The position requires a Graduate Degree in Unani Medicine and Postgraduate degree in the concerned specialty

6. Assistant Professor (Unani – Ain, Uzn, Anaf Wa Halaq)

Details of the Department: A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: The position requires a Graduate Degree in Unani Medicine and Postgraduate degree in the concerned specialty

7. Assistant Professor (Unani – Tahafuzzi Wa Samaji Tib Hifzan-E-Sehat)

Details of the Department: A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: The position requires a Graduate Degree in Unani Medicine and Postgraduate degree in the concerned specialty

8. Assistant Professor (Unani – Niswan Wa Qabalat)

Details of the Department: A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: The position requires a Graduate Degree in Unani Medicine and Postgraduate degree in the concerned specialty

9. Assistant Professor (Unani – Moalijat)

Details of the Department: A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: The position requires a Graduate Degree in Unani Medicine and Postgraduate degree in the concerned specialty

10. Assistant Professor (Unani – Ilmul Amraz)

Details of the Department: A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: The position requires a Graduate Degree in Unani Medicine and Postgraduate degree in the concerned specialty

11. Assistant Professor (Unani – Kulliyat)

Details of the Department: A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: The position requires a Graduate Degree in Unani Medicine and Postgraduate degree in the concerned specialty

12. Assistant Professor (Unani – Dawasazi Murakkabat / Ilmus Saidla)

Details of the Department: A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: The position requires a Graduate Degree in Unani Medicine and Postgraduate degree in the concerned specialty

13. Lecturer (Computer Engineering)

Details of the Department: Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: Minimum qualification is Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Engineering with first class either at Bachelor’s or at Master’s level.

14. Lecturer (Electrical Engineering)

Details of the Department: Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: Minimum qualification is Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering with first class either at Bachelor’s or at Master’s level.

15. Lecturer (Electronics with specialisation in Medical Electronics)

Details of the Department: Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: Minimum qualification is Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics with specialisation in Medical Electronics with first class either at Bachelor’s or at Master’s level.

16. Lecturer (Printing Technology)

Details of the Department: Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi

Qualification and Experience: Minimum qualification is Bachelor’s Degree in Printing Technology with first class either at Bachelor’s or at Master’s level.

Here’s how to apply for the 2018 UPSC positions

Log on to official UPSC online recruitment website. Click on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Recruitment Posts.’ New users should click on ‘New Registration.’ If you’re already registered, click ‘Apply Now’ against the relevant post.

Among the positions mentioned above, there are few which are reserved for the differently-abled, details of which can be accessed in the notification. The notification also gives details on reservation quota, desirable experience/qualification, and other details. One can access the notification by visiting the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in) and click on ‘Advertisement No.10 – 2018’ under the What’s New section.