The 2018 Plus One results of the Tamil Nadu 11th exams have been declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE). The TN 11th results were expected to be declared at about 9.30am today, and they seem to have been released a little earlier than expected, at about 9am.

Students from the state can check their TN +1 results on the Tamil Nadu board’s official website, tnresults.nic.in. If the website is a bit slow due to increased traffic, here is the direct link to check the TN HSE -1 First Year results.

The Times of India is reporting that the pass percentage of the TN +1 board exam is 91.3% of the nearly 8.63 lakh students who appeared for the exam, with girls securing a 94.6% pass percentage and boys 87.4%. The report also says that the highest pass percentage (97.28%) was recorded in the Erode district; this was followed by Tiruppur district with 96.40% and Coimbatore with 96.19%.

The subject-wise pass percentages of the Tamil Nadu HSE 11th exam have also been revealed, with the most students clearing the Biology exam (96.96%). This was followed by Language (95.36%), Computer Science (95.31%), English (93.33%), Physics (93.0%) and Chemistry (92.74%).

