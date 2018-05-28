The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) First year (11th) 2018 exam, which is better known as the Tamil Nadu Plus One exam, on Wednesday, May 30th, at 9.30am. Students will be able to check their results on the TN Board’s official result website, tnresults.nic.in.

The TH 11th result will also be available on dge.tn.gov.in. The TN 11th exam was conducted by the board from March 7th to April 16th. As reported earlier, the state has decided against releasing the names of toppers and merit list from this year onward, across all examinations, to discourage unhealthy competition.

Know how you can check the TN Plus One 2018 result

Visit the official TN result website when the TN 11th results are declared. Click on HSC first year march 2018 results link Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth (DoB) and click on ‘Get Marks’ The result will be displayed and can be printed out

The board has already declared the 12th or Plus Two result on May 16th which registered a pass percentage of 91.1% and 10th result on May 23rd in which students managed a pass percentage of 94.5%.