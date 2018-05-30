The Assam Class 12 results for the HS Final Examination (Arts, Science and Commerce) 2018 will be declared tomorrow, May 31st, according to the official Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) website. Students can check the official websites, ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in for their Assam 12th result. News18 further reports that the Assam 12th result will be made available at 9.30am tomorrow morning.

However, according to The Indian Express, a board official has confirmed that the official websites and app will be updated with the Assam HS result at 11am and that mark sheets for the Assam 12th exam will be available at schools on the same day.

Apart from the AHSEC’s official website, students will also be able to check their Assam HSC results on third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com, some of which even allow students to be notified when the results are declared.

How to check Assam HS Result 2018

Log on to the Assam council’s official website. Look for and click on the link for the Assam 12th Result 2018. Fill in all the details requested and submit them. Your Assam HSC results will be displayed. You will be able to print them out.

The Assam HS exam was conducted between February 23rd and March 22nd this year, across 850 centres in Assam.