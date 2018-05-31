The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) 12th results for the Arts and Commerce streams have apparently been delayed, TimesNowNews is reporting that board officials have confirmed. The CHSE Plus 2 results for Arts and Commerce will likely get a release date of the first week of June.

According to the report, School and Mass Education Minister, Badri Narayan Patram has confirmed that the delay in releasing the CHSE Odisha 12th results is due to the manual entry of the marks. Patram apparently told Odisha TV that the delay in the Odisha 12th result is also because of the disruptions in the evaluation of answer sheets.

Last year, the Odisha Plus 2 results were published on May 30th, and this time around a delay of five to seven days is expected. A release date for the CHSE Odisha Plus 2 results has not been confirmed, but TimesNowNews says that sources suggest that the 12th results could be declared by June 4th or June 6th.

Approximately 3.8 lakh student appeared for the CHSE Odisha Plus 2 exam, which was conducted March 6th to March 29th, in around 1,504 colleges across the state. The Odisha 12th Science results has already been declared, with 76.98% clearing the exam.