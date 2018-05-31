All those who will be appearing for the State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Prelim exam 2018 should know the SBI Clerk prelim admit card release date. The SBI Clerk 2018 Prelim hall tickets are scheduled to be released on June 6th, on SBI’s careers page, sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI, in an official notification released on January 20th, 2018, gave information for its Clerk (Junior Assistant) 2018 - Preliminary exam. The last date to apply was February 10th, and the exam will be held on June 23rd, 24th and 30th.

Earlier SBI had postponed the recruitment exam for Junior Associates, which aims to fill 8,301 posts in the state-run bank. The exam will be conducted in two stages and candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will qualify to appear for the SBI Clerk Main exam, which is to be held on August 5th.

The SBI’s official notification on the updated Prelim and Main exam dates and admit card release dates can he found here.

Those who will be appearing for the SBI Clerk Main exam 2018 will have to keep an eye out for the admit cards for the Main exam on July 23rd.