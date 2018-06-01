The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the results of the KCET 2018 exam, and those who appeared from the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET), or KCET, can now check their results on any of the board’s official websites, kea.kar.nic.in, cet.kar.nic.in, and karresults.nic.in.

According to the Times of India, Shridhar Dodamani from Vijayapura district topped in engineering, with Narayan Pai from Dakshina Kannada district securing second rank. Tuhin Girinath, who came fourth overall, topped in Bengaluru, while Aneeta James who rounds up the top 5, is the only female in the ranks.

An earlier ToI report stated that the government has changed the rules slightly, to allow the Karnataka CET results to be declared even in the absence of a minister. Additional chief secretary of the department of medical education and the principal secretary of the department of higher education were allowed to declare the KCET results 2018. Initially, the KCET results could only be declared by the minister for higher education.

How to check Karnataka CET results 2018

Log on to any one of the Karnataka exam authority’s official sites - kea.kar.nic.in, cet.kar.nic.in, or karresults.nic.in. Click on the link for the KCET 2018 results. Enter all the details requested and submit. Your Karnataka CET results will be displayed, and you can take a printout for reference.

The KCET 2018 exam was held this year from April 18th to 20th, and students take the Karnataka CET exam for admission to various engineering programmes in the state.