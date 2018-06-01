The Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts result 2018 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), the last of the Rajasthan 12th results to be declared, since the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results 2018 had already been declared previously. The Rajasthan Class 12 Arts result date and time had been divulged by an official notification by the Rajasthan board on May 31st.

Students who appeared for the RBSE 12th Arts exams can check their board results at the official BSER website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE 12th Arts results can also be found on the Rajasthan board’s results website, rajresults.nic.in.

About 5.37 lakh students appeared for the 2018 RBSE 12th Arts exam, which was conducted from March 8th to April 2nd this year. Overall, 8.26 lakh students who appeared for the 2018 Rajasthan 12th board exams.

How to check RBSE 2018 12th Arts result

Log on to the official website of the RBSE. Click on the link for the Rajasthan 12th Arts result. Alternatively, click on the direct link to the BSER 12th Arts result. Enter all the details requested and click on submit. Marks will be displayed, which can be printed out.

The RBSE’s 12th Science exam registered a pass percentage of 86.6%, while 91.09% of those who appeared for the 12th Commerce exam cleared.