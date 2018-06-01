The 12th art results of the 2018 RBSE exam will be declared today by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), the board said in a notification released on May 31st. The RBSE has already declared the 2017-2018 Rajasthan State Examination Results for Science and Commerce, and only the 12th Arts results were left to be declared.

Students who appeared for the Rajasthan Class 12 Arts exams will be able to check their results at the official BSER website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and also on the Rajasthan board’s results website, rajresults.nic.in, later today.

The Rajasthan 12th arts results, it was speculated, would be released sometime in the first week of June, with an exact date not confirmed at the time. Now, however, the Rajasthan board has confirmed an exact release date for its 12th Arts exam.

From the 8.26 lakh students who appeared for the 2018 RBSE 12th exams, about 5.37 lakh were from the Arts stream. The exam was held from March 8th to April 2nd this year.

How to check RBSE 2018 12th Arts result

Log on to the RBSE’s official website. Click on the link for the Rajasthan 12th Arts result. Alternatively, go to the direct link to the BSER 12th Arts result. Enter all the details requested and click on submit. Marks will be displayed, which can be printed out.

In the 2018 Rajasthan 12th Science exam, 86.6% of students passed, while the 12th Commerce exam recorded a much higher pass percentage of 91.09%.