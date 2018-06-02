The Indian Railways has begun its online application process for the recruitment of constables and sub-inspectors under the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). The Ministry of Railways released a notification for the same to recruit 9,739 candidates.

Important dates for Railways recruitment 2018

The submission of applications for the post of constable and sub-inspector in the RPF and RSPF begun at 10am on June 1st and the last date to submit applications and register online is June 30th, at 11.59pm. The last date for online fee payment for recruitment to the Indian Railways vacancies is July 2nd at 11.59pm, while the last date to make the payment offline is July 5th, at 11.59pm. Final submission with uploading of photos must be done latest by July 7th.

Railways RPF/RPSF registration fee details

The Railways has also notified about the fee payment details. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-serviceman/Female/Minorities/Economically backward class have to register by paying a fee of Rs.250. The fee for all other candidates is Rs.500.

Railways constable, sub-inspector number of vacancies

For the post of constable, there are 4,403 vacancies for male candidates and 4,216 vacancies for female candidates, while for the post of sub-inspector, there are 819 vacancies for male candidates and 301 vacancies for female candidates, bringing the total number of vacancies in the Railway Recruitment 2018 to 9,739.

How to apply, more info

More information on how to apply for the Indian Railways Constable posts can be found here. Information on how to apply for sub-inspector posts in the Indian Railways can be found here.